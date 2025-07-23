Pacers Notes: OKC Star Takes Shot at Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton Talks Myles Turner, Victor Oladipo Reunion?
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isiah Hartenstein took a shot at the Indiana Pacers after the Western Conference team beat the Pacers in seven games.
Hartenstein labeled the Denver Nuggets, not the Indiana Pacers, as the best team that the Thunder faced. His statement is odd, considering that despite an injured Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers team almost beat the Thunder in seven games.
Speaking of Haliburton, he opened up on the departure of former Pacers center Myles Turner, who left his team of 10 years for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Finally, the Indiana franchise addressed the potential return of Victory Oladipo, a guard who is loved in the city.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
