All Pacers

Pacers Notes: OKC Star Takes Shot at Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton Talks Myles Turner, Victor Oladipo Reunion?

Nelson Espinal

Jan 11, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) warms up before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) warms up before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isiah Hartenstein took a shot at the Indiana Pacers after the Western Conference team beat the Pacers in seven games.

Hartenstein labeled the Denver Nuggets, not the Indiana Pacers, as the best team that the Thunder faced. His statement is odd, considering that despite an injured Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers team almost beat the Thunder in seven games.

Speaking of Haliburton, he opened up on the departure of former Pacers center Myles Turner, who left his team of 10 years for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Finally, the Indiana franchise addressed the potential return of Victory Oladipo, a guard who is loved in the city.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Pacers GM Reveals They Attended Victor Oladipo Workout, Sparking Reunion Speculation

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Breaks Silence on Shock Myles Turner Exit

Thunder Champion Takes Major Shot at Pacers

Steve Nash Calls Pacers’ Tyrese Halliburton ‘One of The Greatest' Ever at Specific Skill

Pacers GM Reveals Who Will Replace Myles Turner in Starting Lineup

Pacers Received Lifeline From NBA Following Tyrese Haliburton Injury

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News