Pacers Notes: Pacers Sign Guard, Indiana Free Agent Working Out With Ex-Teammates, More

Gabe Smallson

Jan 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Miami Heat guard Kyle Guy (5) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers signed a former Miami Heat guard after a brief absence from the NBA. The Indiana native earned an Exhibit 10 contract three years after playing his most recent game in the association.

In other news, the Pacers have been working out with a free agent forward despite him being unsigned at this point in time. The veteran big man got his first taste of the NBA Finals this past June and will likely be looking for an opportunity to get back to that mountain top.

Finally, head coach Rick Carlisle looks back at what was a franchise-altering event, rightfully calling it a 'devastating' moment. There is no telling what would have happened last June as superstar Tyrese Haliburton suffered a brutal Achilles tear after draining three 3-pointers during Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

