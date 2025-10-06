Pacers Notes: Pacers Sign Guard, Indiana Free Agent Working Out With Ex-Teammates, More
The Indiana Pacers signed a former Miami Heat guard after a brief absence from the NBA. The Indiana native earned an Exhibit 10 contract three years after playing his most recent game in the association.
In other news, the Pacers have been working out with a free agent forward despite him being unsigned at this point in time. The veteran big man got his first taste of the NBA Finals this past June and will likely be looking for an opportunity to get back to that mountain top.
Finally, head coach Rick Carlisle looks back at what was a franchise-altering event, rightfully calling it a 'devastating' moment. There is no telling what would have happened last June as superstar Tyrese Haliburton suffered a brutal Achilles tear after draining three 3-pointers during Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
