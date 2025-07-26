Pacers' Pascal Siakam to Star in Surprise New Sport This Weekend
The Indiana Pacers' run to the NBA Finals captivated the entire state of Indiana. It was the first time they had made the Finals since 2000, when they lost to the Lakers in six games.
While the Pacers ended up losing to the Thunder in seven games, it is still the closest they have ever come to winning an NBA championship. Pascal Siakam was a big reason why they came so close.
Siakam was the most consistent player during that series on both ends of the floor. Not getting him the ball at the end of Game 4 will haunt Pacers fans forever, because he could have closed out that game.
After that great run, Siakam is now on the cusp of a new honor this weekend.
Indianapolis is also known for racing, and Siakam will get to drive the pace car for the Brickyard 400 this weekend.
The Brickyard 400 is the second-most famous race that is held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway every year, as it is the NASCAR race that is held at the track.
Of course, the Indianapolis 500 is the most famous race in the country. The Pacers actually played on the day of the Indianapolis 500 this year while they were playing in the playoffs.
Siakam and the Pacers got to play at home on the day of the 500 during the Eastern Conference Finals, but they lost that Game 3 encounter to the New York Knicks. Siakam actually had 17 points on 50 percent shooting in that game.
The Pacers have actually never won at home when they play on the day of the Indy 500, but the Pacers will never play on the day of the Brickyard 400.
Siakam will certainly have a lot of fun driving the pace car. The city of Indianapolis has embraced him from the moment that he was traded to the Pacers, and he has acknowledged that several times.
It will be the thrill of a lifetime for the three-time All-Star forward to drive a car that fast inside the most historic track in the country. He will have a lot of fun talking to fans of the race and the Pacers afterwards, too.
