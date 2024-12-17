Pacers Provide Massive Injury Update on Key Guard
Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard could be back on the court sooner rather than later.
Sheppard participated in live action during Tuesday's practice and is closer to returning after missing the last 14 games.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle didn't give an exact date on a return, but he sounded hopeful.
"He's making progress," Carlisle said. "(He'll be back) sometime in the not-too-distant future, we hope. He went through some things. He's been doing some contact work. He's getting closer and he's been able to do things without any setbacks to this point. We won't know about today until tomorrow."
Sheppard has been out since No. 17 due to an oblique injury.
