Pacers ready for more competitive FanJam, will be without Isaiah Jackson and Johnny Furphy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers will be without youngsters Isaiah Jackson and Johnny Furphy in their FanJam scrimmage on Sunday. Head coach Rick Carlisle revealed the injury information on Saturday.
While FanJam used to be a lighter event, meaning injuries weren't a story, that is not the case any more. Starting last season, the Pacers began to take the intrasquad game more seriously and used it as a tune-up scrimmage. They bring in officials assigned by the NBA and view it as a fifth preseason outing.
"It's a competitive game. We just had four very good days of practice. We need to take those four days and make it a fifth really good day," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Saturday. "The expectation is that it will be every bit as competitive as last year, and hopefully more."
FanJam has always been an intrasquad scrimmage, but it used to be more amusing than consequential. Now, it's an evaluation tool and an important time for players to get reps. The Pacers had a scrimmage during practice on Saturday to determine which team would get the home locker room during the event, and the starting five's group took home the victory.
Another advantage of a more serious FanJam is lineups getting more time on the floor together. That's less important this year — Indiana has a ton of continuity. But it matters, and losing Jackson is a big deal in that way. He's the backup center for the Pacers.
"We only have four preseason games, so this is a simulation of a fifth," Carlisle said. "Plus, a lot of our fans that don't have the ability to get to games get in the building for free. My understanding is that it's a sellout, which is great.
"Last year we had an amazing environment. High energy, really jacked up. Fans were really into it," Carlisle continued. FanJam being free has always been an important part of the event. After the scrimmage, there is a performance from the new players on the roster that involves both singing and dancing with costumes, and new staff members also participate. Pacers center Myles Turner loves that part of the proceedings and even coordinates some of it. Last year, Pacers guard Ben Sheppard said he was distracted during the scrimmage because he was nervous about his performance.
"Super fun. That was my first time interacting with Pacers fans," Sheppard recalled of his first FanJam.
Thanks to the team using the early part of training camp to do some refreshing, their scrimmage tomorrow will show where they are in terms of being prepared for opening night and other preseason action. Unfortunately, the team will be without Jackson (undisclosed) and Furphy (ankles), two intriguing youngsters. James Wiseman (groin) isn't certain to play either.
"It's not just going to be a FanJam, mess-around scrimmage. It's going to be a live competitive game with some kind of consequence," Carlisle said during media day. The event is at noon tomorrow, and the Pacers will hope they can start strong with their first preseason game of 2024-25 next Tuesday.
