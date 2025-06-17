All Pacers

Pacers Receive Brutal Injury Update on Tyrese Haliburton

Nelson Espinal

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) walks back to the team bench in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton reportedly has a right calf strain, according to ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania.

His status for Game 6 on Thursday is very much in question.

He is set to undergo an MRI, which should determine how serious the injury is and if he can play in the Pacers' elimination game.

Haliburton was clearly compromised in Game 5, struggling to move on the court which led to him scoring 0 points, going 0-6 from the floor as a whole.

