Pacers Receive Brutal Injury Update on Tyrese Haliburton
In this story:
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton reportedly has a right calf strain, according to ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania.
His status for Game 6 on Thursday is very much in question.
He is set to undergo an MRI, which should determine how serious the injury is and if he can play in the Pacers' elimination game.
Haliburton was clearly compromised in Game 5, struggling to move on the court which led to him scoring 0 points, going 0-6 from the floor as a whole.
This story will be updated...
Published