Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Shades LeBron James in Hilarious Way
The Indiana Pacers sit just two wins away from claiming the first title in franchise history. The Pacers have gone on a magical playoff run and have shown that they belong among the best teams in the NBA.
The Pacers are gearing up for a massive Game 5 showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder, with the series tied 2-2. Indiana will have to win at least one more game on the road if it wants to accomplish the goal of winning a title.
Much of this has to do with the play from star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Despite a slow start to the season, Haliburton regained his form nicely and has helped turn Indiana into a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference.
Haliburton's growth as both a player and leader has been apparent, and some of it can be credited to his time over the summer with Team USA. Haliburton learned from some of the greatest players in the NBA, including Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James.
But Haliburton also has a comedic side to himself and discussed James with comedian Kevin Hart. Haliburton said that James has reached "Unc" status and shaded the NBA legend with a hilarious story.
“He'll have his iPad on his chest watching 'The Sopranos', no headphones, full volume… I tap him like, ‘you’re literally the Beats guy, why don’t you have headphones on?’”
James is the oldest player in the entire NBA, so this isn't overly surprising. But to hear it from Haliburton is funny, and shows a slight glimpse of James behind the scenes.
Haliburton got to see firsthand how James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and others prepare for big games. This has seemed to help him throughout the postseason run that the Pacers are currently on.
Indiana hasn't seen success like this in 25 years, and Haliburton is at the center of it all. If the Pacers can finish the job, it would go down as one of the most unlikely championship runs in NBA history.
