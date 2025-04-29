Pacers Reveal Bennedict Mathurin Status Ahead of Game 5
The Indiana Pacers will be healthy for their potential closeout Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Pacers have made their star guard, Bennedict Mathurin, available for Game 5.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle informed the media hours before tip-off.
Mathurin was initially listed as questionable due to an abdomen injury. He will now play in his fourth game of the series.
The 22-year-old has played in three games during this first-round series, averaging 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, shooting 40 percent from the field.
The Pacers are in a strong position to close out the series on Tuesday night. They hold a 3-1 lead with Game 5 set to take place on their home court. They'll not only have Bennedict Mathurin in action, but Aaron Nesmith is also expected to suit up.
Nesmith has been upgraded from probable to available after dealing with a back bruise and is not expected to face any limitations. The 25-year-old wing has played a key role this postseason, averaging 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 2.8 made threes per game on an impressive 52.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc over 27.8 minutes per contest.
The oddsmakers like the Pacers' chances to close this series out on Tuesday, holding a -7.5 spread. According to ESPN Analytics, the Pacers have a 67.6 percent chance to win the game.
The Pacers have posted a 29-22 record against teams from the Eastern Conference. Indiana ranks ninth in the conference in defensive rebounds per game, collecting 32.7, with Tyrese Haliburton leading the charge at 6.3 boards per contest.
Meanwhile, the Bucks hold a 31-21 mark in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages 115.5 points per game and maintains a scoring margin of +2.5 over its opponents.
With a win over the Bucks in this series, Indiana will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the next round.
More Pacers: NBA Legend Charles Barkley Blasts Pacers With Brutal Game 4 Comment
Rick Carlisle Calls on Pacers Fans for Game 5
Breaking Down Potential Pacers, Cavaliers Matchup
Pacers Notes: Multiple Players Could Miss Game 5, Haliburton Reacts to Lillard, More
For more news and notes about the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.