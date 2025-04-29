NBA Legend Charles Barkley Blasts Pacers With Brutal Game 4 Comment
In Game 4 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Indiana Pacers had a dominant 129-103 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo dropping 28 points and recording 15 total rebounds and six assists.
This was largely because of an incredible performance by the entire Pacers team, who shot 60 percent from the field and 46 percent from behind the arc.
Despite this overwhelming win, not everyone was impressed by Indiana's performance, including basketball legend Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA.
When introducing the game, Barkley said that the highlights weren't worth showing again and proceeded to explain how the entire segment left him "bored."
"I'm bored, brother. I ain't even gonna lie. That wasn't even worth watching," Barkley said.
"'Cause last night was incredible with the Clippers," Barkley continued. "This afternoon both games were incredible... But this thing escalated quickly. It was over early."
It seems like this is largely because this hasn't been quite the ferocious match-up NBA fans were expecting. Every game has been decided by eight points or more, and the Bucks have been unable to contend with the Pacers despite exceptional performances from Giannis.
Additionally, there hasn't been an exceptional performance from an individual on the Pacers like there has been on the Bucks.
While Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton, and Andrew Nembhard all had great showings in Game 4, the real story is how the entire team has been giving solid performances.
In Game 4, Indiana set a franchise record with eight players scoring 12+ points. While these stats prove that the team is something special, it's not as exciting as Turner nailing a powerful dunk over Giannis.
That being said, there were those who did find joy in Indiana's performance. According to Matthew Glenesk of the Indianapolis Star, TNT play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle called the game "a nearly perfect performance from the Pacers." Additionally, Ernie Johnson of TNT said the game was "a beat down on the mean streets right there."
