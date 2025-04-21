Pacers Reveal Game 2 Injury Report vs Bucks
The Indiana Pacers are set to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the first round on Tuesday. Indiana was able to easily take Game 1 from the Bucks, and they will be looking to go up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.
Ahead of Game 2, the Pacers have revealed the injury report for the team. For the Pacers, they have a fairly clean injury report, other than Isaiah Jackson being listed.
Jackson has been out for the season while he recovers from an Achilles tear.
For the Bucks, they could be getting back star guard Damian Lillard for this game. Lillard has been out due to a serious blood clot issue, but he has been upgraded ahead of this crucial matchup.
It remains to be seen if Lillard will end up playing in the game, but he has been ramping things back up recently. Lillard was cleared to play in the postseason, and there has been an expectation that he would return in either Game 2 or Game 3.
With Lillard coming back, it could completely change the entire playoff series for both teams. Lillard gives the Bucks another star player to throw out at the Pacers, making life a lot tougher on the Indiana defense.
If Lillard does return to the court, it may take him a game or two to get fully back into playing shape. Indiana would be wise to take advantage of this by making sure it executes their game plan against the Bucks.
Toward the end of Game 1, Lillard and Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton seemed to get into a verbal exchange. This would make the return of Lillard in Game 2 even more interesting, with both sides looking to make a statement.
If the Pacers can defend home-court once again, it could go a long way in this series, especially with this news about Lillard. But Milwaukee is likely to come out with a sense of desperation, so Indiana will need to be ready.
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over toIndiana Pacers on SI.