Pacers Reveal Game 3 Injury Report vs Bucks
The Indiana Pacers have been able to start out 2-0 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. They have been carried by their starting lineup in those first two games.
Tyrese Haliburton and the rest of the lineup have done most of the heavy lifting. It has helped that the starting lineup is healthy for the beginning of the series.
Damian Lillard is now back for the Bucks, so their starting lineup is mostly healthy, as well. The Pacers made sure that their guys were going to be healthy for the playoffs, so they sat their guys down the stretch of the regular season.
Ahead of Game 3, the Pacers released their injury report as the series shifts to Milwaukee. It looks like they will be good to go, as the only player on the injury report is Isaiah Jackson, who has been on it the whole season.
Indiana has benefited from having a deep team all year long. It has been one of their strengths, and one of the reasons why they were able to make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago.
At this point, it will be best-on-best for Game 3. That's the way the Pacers like it, so that there won't be any excuses at the end of the series if Indiana ends up winning.
Last year, fans of other NBA teams tried to discredit the Pacers' run because of how many players were injured while they played them. This year, they don't want that to be the case.
This will be the first time that Indiana will be on the road in these playoffs, so this will be a new kind of challenge for them. They seem to be up for it based on how the first two games went.
On the flip side, the Bucks are going to be a very desperate team. Indiana has to expect to get Milwaukee's best punch right out of the gate.
The Pacers still feel like they can sweep the Bucks, so winning Game 3 is the only thing they are focused on.
