Pacers Reveal Injury Report For Spurs Game in Paris
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs today from Paris in an international contest. Indiana has been on a roll lately, winning eight of their last 10 games overall.
Heading into this game, Indiana doesn't have any major injuries to report. The Pacers have finally gotten healthy and it has reflected in how the team has performed on the floor.
Ahead of this game in Paris, the tickets sold out very quickly. With the Spurs having French star Victor Wembanyama on the roster, it makes sense why people out in Paris would want to come show out.
Taking on the Spurs won't be easy as Wembanyama causes all sorts of matchup problems for opponents. Wembanyama uses his length to win battles on both ends of the floor so the Pacers will need to make sure they know where he is at all times.
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton shared his excitement about being part of these games in Paris. Haliburton was with Team USA over the summer when the United States won the gold medal at the Olympics.
"I'm excited to actually play — like, play — in this arena," Haliburton told reporters in a news conference in Paris on Wednesday. "But I'm just excited to be here. It will be a fun atmosphere and a fun game."
Haliburton also reflected on winning the gold medal and returning to Paris so soon. The Pacers star sat out some of the Olympic games but contributed in the best way he could to the team.
“It’s a very special thing to be part of a special group of people and man, it’s been a blessing,” Haliburton said. “I think the biggest thing is once you start to feel what it’s like to win a little bit, once you feel the importance of success, you want more of it.”
If the Pacers can come away with a win to open the Paris games, it could go a long way. The two teams are playing two contests, with the first game coming today and the second one scheduled for Saturday.
