Pacers Reveal Massive Injury Update on Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith could miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks.
Prior to Game 4, the Pacers have listed Nesmith as a game-time decision.
Pacers head coach Rick Carsile told the media on Monday.
Nesmith suffered the injury in the third quarter while driving to the basket. He exited the game for a bit but returned, although he did not look like himself.
ESPN’s Tim Bontemps noted that Nesmith had a "noticeable limp" after the game.
The Pacers led by 13 at the time of the injury and by the time he had returned to the game, New York had all the momentum.
Carsile did not mince any words on the injury regarding his starting guard.
"Yeah, it's certainly a factor," Carlisle said. "He went back to the training room, got it looked at, believe he got it re-taped. He was doing things in the hallway to get moving again. And then I got the word that he was good to go back in, that he was moving without limitation at that point in time. And so rather than wait, the best thing to do is get him back in there so that you know he didn't stiffen up anymore. And then, you know, down the stretch he seemed to move OK to me just from the eye test standing there, but I haven't studied the film yet and obviously we'll know more tomorrow."
Nesmith missed 35 games this season due to an ankle injury he suffered early in the season. This is a real cause for concern for the Pacers, as Nesmith has been a difference-maker all season and in these playoffs.
In 13 games, Nesmith is averaging 15.1 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals while shootigng 52.3 percent from the field and 53.5 percent from three in 30.2 minutes of action.
If Nesmith were to miss Game 4, it would be a massive blow to the Pacers and their chances of taking a commanding 3-1 series lead.
