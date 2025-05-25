Incredible Tyrese Haliburton Feat Makes Pacers-Kings Trade Look Even Worse
The Indiana Pacers swung one of the best trades in modern NBA history, exchanging All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis for their franchise centerpiece Tyrese Haliburton.
Sabonis was sent over to the Sacramento Kings in the deal, who felt as if the team had too many guards on the roster and could use a productive power forward.
The Kings went on to have a couple of successful playoff seasons, bringing the franchise some success in the postseason it had not had in years. Sabonis played a key role in the team, playing as the team's best player alongside De'Aaron Fox.
The true winners of the trade, however, have been the Pacers, who have had more playoff success than the Kings over the past few years, and Sabonis' defensive limitations and overall lack of value as a big man compared to a guard have come back to haunt the Kings.
After the Pacers beat the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Haliburton now has the same number of playoff wins in the past seasons as the Sacramento Kings have had in the last 22 years, according to StatsMuse.
While Sabonis is still productive, Haliburton has led a franchise revolution, implementing a team-first style of play and having All-Star-level offensive creation going through Haliburton.
With the ability to shoot, dribble the ball at an elite level, and always make the right play as a playmaker, Haliburton is one of the more well-rounded players in the league, who possesses amazing size for a point guard that also allows him to get away with mediocre defensive play.
The Kings had several doubts considering the viability of Fox and Haliburton playing together, though now the Kings have moved on from Fox and are left without either of the two-star point guards they had a couple of seasons ago.
The Pacers are now on the doorstep of reaching the NBA Finals, which would further add salt to the wound of the trade for the Kings, who are seemingly lost in the middle of the NBA and could use an offensive creator like Haliburton.
Instead, the organization gets to watch him be one of the most clutch players and best playoff performers in the league.
