Pacers Reveal Myles Turner Status For NBA Finals Game 4
As the Indiana Pacers get ready for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team has revealed the injury status for center Myles Turner. Turner battled through an illness in Game 3, but he wasn't mentioned on the injury report for the next game.
This seems to give Turner the green light for the crucial Game 4 at home.
Having Turner on the floor changes everything for the Pacers. Turner is the anchor to the defense for Indiana, and his ability as a true two-way player makes the Pacers one of the more dangerous teams around the NBA.
Indiana had some concern over the status of Turner following the illness. Turner played through the issues during Game 3, but the Pacers weren't sure how he would respond, so this is huge news.
“Well, Myles is under the weather,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said later. “He may not even be with us tomorrow. He just hasn’t been feeling well the last couple of days. It was affecting his wind. He won’t bring it up, but I think it’s just appropriate to mention that he’s working through something.”
Through the postseason this year, Turner has averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks over 19 games. With him being available, this gives the Pacers a great opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series against the Thunder.
But Oklahoma City will likely come out with a sense of desperation to tie the series. Oklahoma City has been taken out of its element in this series, and the Pacers now sit just two wins from a title.
Indiana will have to withstand the inevitable punch from the Thunder in the next game. But luckily, Indiana has been great about this all postseason long and should be ready to go.
Game 4 between the two teams is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 13, at 8:30 p.m. ET.
