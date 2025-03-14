Pacers Reveal Status For Pascal Siakam vs 76ers After Late Injury Report Addition
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers as they try to keep the winning ways going strong. Indiana is coming off a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the week and they now will face Philadelphia to keep it going.
On the initial injury report, things looked fairly clean for the Pacers. But star forward Pascal Siakam was a late addition to the report due to right olecranon bursitis.
Siakam was listed as questionable for this game and will play in the contest.
Having Siakam on the floor for this game is crucial as his presence dictates a lot for Indiana. The All-Star gives them a legitimate "go-to" type of option to put next to star guard Tyrese Haliburton on the offensive end of the floor.
Indiana has established itself as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference but injuries have mounted in recent days. Center Myles Turner discussed the injuries and how Indiana has been able to push through it all.
"We're a well-oiled machine," Turner said. "I like the term 'ecosystem.' We all individually bring certain types of things and we all function really well as a unit when we're healthy. When guys are going down, you're trying to figure out lineups and roster flexibility and that presents its own challenges. I think the better approach we need to take is to strap in defensively. So any time you have a guy up or a guy down you have something to hang your hat on."
The Pacers have put themselves into a strong position to go on another deep playoff run. But in order for that to happen, they will need to focus and make sure they bring consistent energy every time on the floor.
Even with players missing due to injuries, the Pacers have survived. But as head coach Rick Carlisle likes to admit, they need everyone to be dominant.
"It's probably becoming a tired term but we are a basketball ecosystem that is very reliant on its total sum parts to function at its best," Carlisle said Tuesday after the Pacers' dramatic win over the Bucks on All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton's miracle four-point play.
After the game with the 76ers, Indiana has a crucial rematch with the Bucks. If they can get another win over Milwaukee, it could go a long way in helping their seeding for the playoffs.
