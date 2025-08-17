Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Highlights Player He Expects to Break Out This Season
The Indiana Pacers are going to have new rotation pieces hit the floor this year, with Tyrese Haliburton not available. They are going to have to find a way to replace his production.
With Bennedict Mathurin moving up into the starting lineup, a rotation spot will open up off the bench. The Pacers' bench is a massive part of why they were able to make the Finals last season.
Rick Carlisle has to figure out which players will earn more playing time. He talked about who he believes will have a breakout season in 2025-26.
Johnny Furphy is the Pacers player Rick Carlisle thinks will break out
While talking on The Fan Morning Show, Rick Carlisle talked about the player he thinks will break out next season.
"People should be excited about Johnny Furphy after watching him in the Summer League. I think Furphy's another guy. He's a lot like Ben Sheppard. He's a seamless fit into our system. He runs, he rebounds, he passes it, he moves it, he's a great cutter. He doesn't need the ball to be effective."
It sounds like Carlisle has some big plans for Furphy, who played sparingly after the All-Star break. The only meaningful minutes he saw were early in the year when Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith were injured.
With Haliburton out, he has an opportunity to earn the last rotation spot off the bench. They drafted him because they loved his offensive potential off the bench.
Pacers forward Johnny Furphy is hoping to get a permanent rotation spot next season
Right now, the rotation off the bench has some questions. T.J. McConnell, Obi Toppin, the backup center, and Jarace Walker are locked in. That tenth spot is up for grabs.
Furphy needs a strong training camp in order to lock himself into that spot. There's a chance that Kam Jones snags that spot. Ben Sheppard is the favorite for it after how much he's played in each of the last two years.
Sheppard's failure to hit open 3's in the playoffs might hurt his chances of getting that spot. Either way, Furphy has an uphill climb to get regular minutes next year.
As a rookie Furphy, averaged 2.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.
