Pacers' Rick Carlisle Downplays Epic Game 1 Comeback
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks delivered in every way imaginable.
Anticipation was already high heading into the series, and the opener more than lived up to the billing. It set the tone with an unforgettable showdown that will be hard to top. If this game is any indication of what’s ahead, fans are in for something special.
The Pacers pulled off yet another improbable comeback in Game 1 to give themselves a 1-0 series lead and are now three wins away from advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.
While Game 1 was crucial, as every playoff game is, head coach Rick Carlisle downplayed the comeback. Instead, he pointed to things he and his team need to clean up for the rest of the series.
"It's a long series," Carlisle said. "We're not going to get too excited about this. We've got things to clean up. They got things to clean up. Game 2 is going to be another war."
His team is one of the more resilient teams in the league, and they have shown that to be the case all playoffs long. There have been three instances where the Pacers have been down, and it seemed almost impossible for them to come back. All three times, they came back to earn the win.
The Pacers are not only resilient and relentless but also a deep group. They have about 11 guys who play valuable minutes, and Carlisle trusts every single one of them.
Aaron Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton were two of the biggest reasons for the win. After the game, Haliburton spoke on his shot to send the contest to overtime and his team's resilient effort.
"I felt like it got stuck up there though," Haliburton said. "But it felt good when it left my hand."
"I wasn't like plotting on it or anything," Haliburton said after the game. "Everybody wanted me to do it last year at some point, but it's got to feel right. It felt right at the time -- well, if I would've known it was a 2, I would not have done it. So I think I might've wasted it."
The Pacers have now stolen homecourt advantage, but it is clear that Carlisle won't let them get comfortable.
