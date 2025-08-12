Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Named Best Coach in NBA By Insider
The Indiana Pacers made a massive mistake hiring Nate Bjorkgren as their head coach during the 2020-21 season. He was a complete and utter disaster and was fired after just one season.
Kevin Pritchard fixed his mistake by bringing Rick Carlisle back to Indiana. Carlisle has been nothing short of spectacular and was the oldest coach to coach in the NBA Finals this past season.
Carlisle is one of the most respected coaches in the NBA and has been for years. Now, he was named as the league's best coach by one NBA pundit.
NBA pundit puts Pacers' coach Rick Carlisle at the top of the coaching ranks
While talking on Setting the Pace, SiriusXM's Justin Termine named Rick Carlisle as the best head coach in the league after leading the Pacers to the NBA Finals in 2025.
"I think next year, heading into the year, all of those GMs should be checking the box next to Rick Carlisle's name because to me, right now, he's got to be called the best coach in the sport after what we just saw this past year," Termine declared.
Carlisle doesn't just deserve credit for what he did this past year. He deserves credit for what he has built over the last three years with this extremely young roster.
Not only has he taken the team to the NBA Finals, but he has also done so by installing what is perhaps the most unique offense in the NBA. The randomness with which they play on that side of the court is part of the reason they are so good.
Rick Carlisle is the reason why the Pacers will make the playoffs next season
Carlisle's ability to adjust on the fly is part of the reason why the Pacers will be able to still make the playoffs next season, despite Tyrese Haliburton being out with a torn Achilles.
Carlisle is going to adjust the offense in order to better fit the guys who are available for the entire season. He's going to make sure that Andrew Nembhard is in a position to succeed as the starting point guard.
Heading into next season, no one has done a better job with his roster than Carlisle has.
