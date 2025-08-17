Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Reveals When Key Injured Players Will Rejoin Team This Year
The Pacers had three devastating injuries last season, having three players tearing their Achilles. James Wiseman was the first one, tearing it in the opening game of the year.
Isaiah Jackson wasn't far behind him, tearing his Achilles tendon just five games into the season. Very quickly, the Pacers were down two centers. Of course, Tyrese Haliburton was the last one to suffer that injury.
Rick Carlisle recently talked about when to expect those guys to rejoin the team, as all of them are back on the roster next season.
Rick Carlisle gives a timeline of when to expect some Pacers to return to the team
While speaking on his normal hit on The Fan Morning Show, Carlisle let it be known that those guys will rejoin the team for training camp.
"Yesterday, Isaiah (Jackson) did some 5-on-5 work in the gym, and he's doing real well. And Wiseman, they're about neck-and-neck for where their recovery is at. Wiseman may be slightly ahead because his surgery was eight or ten days before Isaiah's, but the hope is those guys will be ready to go come training camp."
Haliburton will be around the team during training camp, but he won't be participating in drills. He has already been ruled out for the year, so he will have to help the team in other ways.
Having both Jackson and Wiseman fully ready to go for training camp is going to be huge for a team that will have a new starting center next season with Myles Turner now in Milwaukee.
The Indiana Pacers will have both centers back at full health next year
Right now, Jackson is the favorite to win the starting center job. Wiseman, Jay Huff, and Tony Bradley are also still in the fight for that job. Bradley likely is the odd man out, despite getting minutes in the NBA Finals last season.
Jackson and Wiseman will get the first crack at the job, but Huff has all of the skills that Turner has. They might try to make him work as the starter if he shows some bright spots early in training camp.
That will be the most intriguing thing to watch during training camp.
