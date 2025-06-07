Pacers' Rick Carlisle Thought Tom Thibodeau Firing Was Faked by AI
Artificial Intelligence has become integrated in society at such a high level to the point that what would normally be a common headline is now being initially questioned as to the veracity of the statement.
Such a spectacle has even infiltrated the world of sports in a way few saw coming.
Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle recently spoke at a pregame presser ahead of the Pacers' Game 1 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. When asked about the recent departure of a peer in the profession, Carlisle thought news of the Knicks’ firing Tom Thibodeau was “was one of those fake AI things” at first.
“No way. There’s no way possible,” Carlisle said Wednesday on NBA Finals Media Day. “I have great respect for Thibs. I go back with him a very long way. I was surprised.”
It's not surprising to see Carlisle have this reaction. For one, he understands what Thibodeau is going through. The coaching fraternity is a close-knit community in all sports — though it's particularly strong in basketball.
With it being somewhat of a close community, crossover occurs at a high level. Whether head coaches were once assistants together, ex-players competing against one another, or having some sort of connection, there's usually a strong bond along the way.
Carlisle himself has been fired before, and he can certainly sympathize with Thibodeau. The two of them grew up in an era where the sport has dramatically changed. To each of their credits, Thibodeau and Carlisle have evolved in a way which has kept them both relevant and successful.
Thibodeau first became an assistant coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves back in 1989. At that time, Carlisle also first broke into the NBA coaching ranks as an assistant with the then-New Jersey Nets. These two have effectively paralleled one another from that point on.
Carlisle's first stint with Indiana and his time with Dallas Mavericks coincided when Thibodeau was the defensive mastermind behind the Boston Celtics alongside Doc Rivers. Thibodeau then got the Chicago Bulls gig and went toe-to-toe with Carlisle for years.
As we've seen in the last couple of years, the Pacers and Knicks have revived what was a dormant rivalry with both head coaches right in the mix.
