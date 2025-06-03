Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Admits He Took Draft Snub From East Rival Personally
The Indiana Pacers were doubted as a team throughout their entire run in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Pundits picked against them in almost every single series they played.
Indiana is made up of a team full of players who have been doubted for most of their careers. The Pacers are a team that is overlooked because they don't play in a big market.
Tyrese Haliburton is an unconventional superstar because of his past-first nature. That's part of the reason why he was passed up by so many teams in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Haliburton was snubbed by a lot of teams before he was eventually selected 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings. One team that passed him up seemed to anger him the most.
When the Detroit Pistons passed him up, Haliburton was furious. He was angry when they decided on Killian Hayes over him.
"With the Pistons, I knew they needed a point guard. I already felt like I was the best point guard in the draft. Because on ESPN, it has, like, the top players available. One, two, and three were Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, and LaMelo Ball. So after that, I'm the number-one best available. So every pick that's coming up, they're panning to the camera in my room...flashed up 'Killian Hayes' and I'm like, 'What?' In the moment, I was just angry."
Haliburton clearly has used that draft day snub as motivation to become one of the best point guards in the entire league.
Detroit now has to face Haliburton four times a year since they are in Indiana's division. He gets a chance to show just how wrong they were to pass up on him.
Haliburton has found a home with the Pacers. Now, he has a chance to etch himself into Pacers history if he can lead the team to their first NBA championship in franchise history.
So far this postseason, Haliburton is averaging 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. He is shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
