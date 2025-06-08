Pacers' Rick Carlisle Won't Celebrate
The Indiana Pacers do not have a lot of people within the organization who have championship experience. They only have two players who have every won a title.
Pascal Siakam and Thomas Brant are the only two players who have won a title on the roster. No one else has even made the NBA Finals, except for head coach Rick Carlisle.
Carlisle has now been to the NBA Finals six times. He won the title as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, coaching Dirk Nowitski to a championship over the Miami Heat.
Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle won't celebrate for a smart reason
Because Carlisle has been in this situation so many times, and just has one title to show for it, he knows what the moment means. He refuses to celebrate Indiana's accomplishments up to this point.
Carlisle has a very young team around him, so he has to send the right message to them. He keeps preaching the fact that they haven't accomplished anything yet. He explained to the media why he doesn't celebrate at this stage.
“I’ve been through too much of this over the years. We’ve just got to be very much present in the moment and know what this is all about. This is all about keeping poise and at the same time having a high level of aggression.”
Carlisle's leader is Tyrese Haliburton, who has been having perhaps the best clutch shooting postseason of all time. Haliburton has preached much of the same while talking to the media.
Haliburton has been very steady in his preparation and understands what it takes to win at the highest level. It's why he keeps making game-winning shots in every series he plays.
Carlisle knows that it's going to take a lot better play than they had in Game 1 to finish off the Thunder. They have three more games to win before he will start to celebrate.
Until then, expect the same stoic Carlisle in postgame press conferences with the media. He won't get too high or too low.
Pacers on Track for Special Postseason Run With Thunder Victory
