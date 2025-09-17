Pacers Running Back Key Preseason Approach That Led Them on Finals Run
No one expected the Indiana Pacers to make a run to the 2025 NBA Finals. Despite the fact that they made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024, no one expected them to make the extra leap.
That's exactly what the Pacers did before ultimately falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. They almost won the most surprising NBA championship in history.
As the Pacers get ready for training camp, they are hoping to recreate that magical run this season. They are keeping the same preseason routine as they did last year.
More news: Pacers Star Has High Expectations Without Tyrese Haliburton
The Indiana Pacers Worked Out in Florida Again Before The Season
Before the big run to the Finals last season, the Pacers worked out at Pascal Siakam's place down in Florida. They have decided to do the same this summer.
Not only is this a good way for the team to work on their game, but it's also good for team chemistry to have everyone down there at the same time. They are a team built on chemistry.
Part of what makes the Pacers so good is the fact that they have been building around the same team for the last three years. Pascal Siakam was the last huge piece that they added, and they brought him in a year and a half ago.
Siakam is the best player that the Pacers will have this season without Tyrese Haliburton, so it's good for the team that Siakam is organizing another workout before the season.
More news: Pacers Insider Predicts $58 Million Forward Will Be Forced to Play Center
The Pacers Are Banking On Chemistry This Year
Indiana is hoping that the chemistry they've built will allow them to make the postseason and make another deep run. Other teams do not want to see the Pacers in the playoffs.
The Eastern Conference is largely weaker because of injuries to some star players, including Haliburton. Still, Indiana should have enough talent to make the playoffs.
Siakam is going to have to lead the team in a way he hasn't done so in his career. He's never been the best player on a playoff-level team. That will change this year with the Pacers after he made an All-Star team last year.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.