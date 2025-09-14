Pacers Star Has High Expectations Without Tyrese Haliburton
A key Indiana Pacers star has surprisingly lofty expectations for the team's 2025-26 upside without injured All-Star Tyrese Haliburton.
The 2025 All-NBA Third Team point guard tore his Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the NBA Finals, effectively killing Indiana's shot at winning its first-ever league championship. The eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder, who were trailing as late as the top of the third quarter, took over with Indiana's offense in shambles sans Haliburton.
Reserve Pacers forward Obi Toppin recently revealed just how optimistic he is for Indiana to mount a surprising run without its brightest star and the key fulcrum of an offense that had led to two straight Eastern Conference Finals across the past two seasons.
Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star writes that Toppin, while holding court at a kids' summer basketball camp he runs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, shared his bright outlook for the club.
"Ty brings so much to the team and it's not hidden, everybody understands what he brings to the game," Toppin said. "So it's just something that everybody on the team has to do while we're out there, just doing a little extra knowing what we're missing and knowing what we need out there on the court and just continue playing Pacers basketball."
"We've built the system here and I feel like everybody has bought into the system," Toppin added. "That's why we've been so successful. If we continue doing that, we're gonna still be great."
This story will be updated...