Pacers Star Guard Has Chance to Level Up After Tyrese Haliburton Injury, Per Insider
The Indiana Pacers are going to have to figure out a way to replace Tyrese Haliburton's production this season while he is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.
Without Haliburton, the Pacers will need to figure out who the primary playmaker is going to be. Haliburton is one of the best passers in the NBA and is always at the top of the league in assists.
Without him, Andrew Nembhard is going to be the starting point guard, replacing most of Haliburton's duties. One insider believes this gives him a chance to level up in a big way.
Pacers Guard Andrew Nembhard Has a Chance Improve a Bunch According to One Insider
Recently, ESPN released its top 100 players for the upcoming season. Nembhard finished 81st on that list. Jamal Collier of ESPN thinks that Nembhard can take a big step up.
"In each of the past two years, Nembhard's game has gone to another level in the postseason, where he averaged more points, rebounds and assists, while his field goal percentage and 3-point shooting percentages increased (his 33.5% 3PT% in the regular season increased to 47.3 in the postseason)."
Collier also notes Nembhard's tenacious defense as a reason why he is on that list.
"Not to mention the fact that he was Indiana's most relentless defender during the postseason, leading a full-court press, slipping through screens, and shutting off extra space for opposing ball handlers."
Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Gives Pacers Guard Andrew Nembhard a Chance to Show What He Can Do
Nembhard will have the ball in his hands a lot more than he ever has in his career. That will give him a chance to really show what he can do, according to Collier.
"With Haliburton sidelined for the season, Nembhard is going to become the team's primary ball handler, which should give him a chance to prove whether those playoff performances can carry over into a full season."
Nembhard will get a chance to up his production as a scorer, something he's never had the chance to do. He is going to be a dangerous player this year for opposing teams to deal with.
