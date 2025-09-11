Pacers Forward Earns Incredible Honor From Quebec
The Indiana Pacers drafted Bennedict Mathurin with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. They liked what his potential was from an offensive perspective, thinking he could be an elite scorer someday.
This year is going to be the season that he can show off those skills. With Tyrese Haliburton out for the entire season, Mathurin will be in the starting lineup. He'll get a chance to show what he an do.
Before the season starts, Mathurin was given a fantastic honor by his home country of Canada. Specifically, he was honored by Quebec.
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Gets Honored by Quebec
Mathurin has made sure to give back to his home community in Quebec, specifically in Montreal, ever since he has been in the NBA. He hosts a basketball camp in Montreal annually.
While he was there this year, he was honored with the National Assembly Medal of Quebec. It's an honor that Mathurin is very grateful to earn, because it's one given to him because he has given back to the community that helped shape him.
“Montreal-North raised me. It’s a privilege to give back to the place that shaped who I am, and show kids here that their dreams are possible.”
The Pacers love that he wants to give back to his community. Indiana has always tried to bring in guys who aren't just great basketball players, but great people. Mathurin is certainly proving that he is both.
The Pacers Need Bennedict Mathurin to Have his Best Season This Year
On the court, the Pacers need Mathurin to show that he has improved enough to be part of this core for years to come. He has to play faster, smarter, and more efficiently from beyond the 3-point arc.
If Mathurin takes the leap that the team believes he can take, then this team becomes much more dangerous in 2026-27 when Haliburton comes back to the lineup. They will be one of the favorites to win the title.
Last season, Mathurin averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and shot 34 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
