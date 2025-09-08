Pacers’ Thinking Behind Key Signing Explained
The Indiana Pacers have a big decision to make in training camp this year.
Four centers are currently rostered, as the club seeks to clarify its rotation at the position and likely cut one or two of the extraneous players. 3-and-D starting center Myles Turner, who had been Indiana's longest-tenure player, ditched the Pacers in favor of a $108.9 million four-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Last year, Indiana team president Kevin Pritchard had to think on his feet when reserve centers James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson each tore their Achilles tendons by the 2024-25 regular season's sixth game. Pritchard re-signed both this summer.
Thomas Bryant, Moses Brown, Jahlil Okafor, and eventually Tony Bradley were all brought in to serve as potentially Turner's backup during the playoffs.
Bradley impressed enough on his first 10-day deal with the Pacers to quickly nab a second, before he was finally brought aboard the roster on an end-of-year deal.
Per Wheat Hotchkiss of Pacers.com. Bradley's solid rim defense and ability to clean the glass even in limited minutes could give him a significant edge.
"The Pacers opted to go with Bradley for a number of reasons, including his years of NBA experience and his team-first mentality, but especially because one of his strengths matched one of Indiana's biggest needs: rebounding,"
Bradley Fulfills A Key Need — Or Is It Already There?
Bradley, 27, is on a partially guaranteed one-year, $2.9 million deal. Indiana has until January 10 to fully guarantee Bradley's contract. Wiseman, too, is not on a fully guaranteed deal. It would seem that the Pacers appreciate the recently re-signed Jackson and stretch big Jay Huff, a recent trade acquisition.
"Bradley has rebounded at a high rate throughout his career, pulling down at least 12 rebounds per 36 minutes in all seven of his NBA seasons," Hotchkiss writes.
"He delivered on that promise in limited regular-season action with the Blue & Gold, pulling down 13.4 rebounds per 36 minutes over 14 games," writes Hotchkiss.
In practical terms, Bradley averaged 4.4 points, on 64 percent shooting from the floor and 33.3 percent shooting from the foul line, and 3.3 rebounds.
