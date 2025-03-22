Pacers Star Myles Turner's Sister Suffers Medical Emergency Courtside Ahead of Nets Rematch
The Indiana Pacers continue to fight at the end of the season. They are trying to get the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference standings, which would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Despite the Pacers not having Tyrese Haliburton for the last three games, they have been able to win those games. They are hoping to keep up the winning streak.
The Pacers took on the Nets on Saturday night for the second time in three nights. They won the first game in overtime after another crazy ending.
Myles Turner was huge in the first matchup against the Nets, using his defense to help seal the victory for the Pacers. He is one of the key players on the team.
Unfortunately for him, he had a family member have a medical emergency prior to the second game against Brooklyn. Turner's sister had to receive some treatment.
While the specifics of the incident were not immediately released, it looks like she is receiving the treatment that she needs. It doesn't seem like something that is serious.
Despite the incident, Turner started the game as normal against the Nets. He seemed comfortable enough with the situation to keep playing.
The Pacers need Turner to be at his best as they continue to try to get that ever-important fourth spot in the East. They very much want home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Turner is close to his family. His dad goes to a lot of the games that are in Indy, and he can be seen courtside during many of those games.
The Pacers are hoping to stay healthy for the playoffs when they start in three weeks. They think that if they are a healthy team, they can beat anyone in the playoffs.
Indiana made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last year. They are hoping to have a similar kind of run this year.
So far this season, Turner is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He is shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three.
