Should Pacers Be Concerned With Lingering Tyrese Haliburton Injury?
The Indiana Pacers have had to deal with Tyrese Haliburton's injuries every year since acquiring him. He is someone who plays very hard whenever he's out on the court. That maximum effort results in injuries.
A lot of the injuries that Haliburton has had in the last few years aren't because of hard falls, though. They are soft-tissue injuries that seem to get aggravated over time.
Last year, he had a hamstring injury that happened midway through the year that really took a toll on him. He missed over a dozen games due to the injury and he was never quite the same after that.
He hurt that same hamstring in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics, which took him out of that series. To start the season, he was clearly still hampered with that injury.
Now, Halliburton has missed the last three games with a sore lower back. While the Pacers have been able to win all of them, is it time for them to be concerned?
For most of this season, Haliburton has been wearing something to help keep his back warm while he has been resting on the bench. This is clearly something they have been monitoring all year.
Haliburton clearly wants to play, but he just hasn't been ready to get back out there yet. The pacers are being very cautious with him so that he's healthy for the playoffs next month.
Ultimately, this isn't something that the Pacers should worry about. They should be able to keep him healthy for the most important time of the year.
The Pacers have a schedule left that could see Haliburton sit out a few more games during certain matchups. They don't have the hardest schedule coming down the stretch.
As long as Haliburton's back is just sore and he doesn't have a structural problem, then the Pacers don't need to worry. He should be just fine moving forward.
So far this season, Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and nine assists per game. He's shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
