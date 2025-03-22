Will Tyrese Haliburton Play vs Nets? Pacers Reveal Final Injury Status
The Indiana Pacers are one of the best offenses in the NBA when Tyrese Haliburton is at his best. Haliburton showed everyone that he is an All-NBA type performer before he got hurt last year.
That hamstring injury that he suffered last season really set him back. He wasn't ever really able to get back to the form that he had prior to the injury, even when the Pacers got into the playoffs.
Indiana has been able to survive without him in the last few games. He has missed the last three games because of a sore lower back.
The Pacers have been fighting tooth and nail to keep the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference. They currently hold a one-game lead over the Bucks for that spot and are two games ahead of Detroit.
Indiana takes on the Nets for the second time in three nights on Saturday night. They won the first matchup in overtime without the services of Haliburton.
Ahead of this matchup, Haliburton is on the injury report again.
Haliburton was listed as questionable due to his sore lower back. He will play in this game.
If Haliburton has to keep sitting out games so that he is fully healthy for the playoffs, that's what the Pacers will do. He is the straw that stirs the drink on this team.
Indiana has one of the deepest benches in the league, so they have been able to survive multiple injuries throughout the season. As long as they keep that bench together, they should be fine.
Haliburton can help this team make the Eastern Conference Finals again, as long as his back and hamstring are healthy. The Pacers brought back pretty much the same roster from last year because they think it can make another big run.
Pascal Siakam is the best option they have in the half-court when it comes to scoring on offense, so he can still help carry the team if needed.
So far this season, Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and nine assists per game.
