Pacers Star Pascal Siakam Could See Domino Effect from Victor Wembanyama Injury
Oddly enough, All-Star San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama's scary season-ending ailment could impact Indiana Pacers All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam.
In a press statement, San Antonio revealed that its versatile 7-foot-3 superstar big man is dealing with blood clotting in his shoulder.
"The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder," San Antonio stated. "The condition was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following the All-Star Game in San Francisco. Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season."
More Indiana Pacers: Is The Pacers' Current Core Good Enough to Win an NBA Championship This Season
"The team will provide updates as appropriate," the Spurs added in their statement.
Now that Wembanyama will have finished up his season with just 46 games tallied, he will be ineligible for a slot on one of the league's three All-NBA teams. He was also a major Defensive Player of the Year contender.
Siakam, who has emerged as Indiana's most consistent player this season with All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton struggling during the start of the year, had been playing well enough to already be in the running for his third All-NBA team.
Wembanyama had a position all but sewn up. Now that he will not make the NBA's 65-game cutoff for an All-NBA honor, a slot has effectively opened up. Siakam's shot at making at least an All-NBA Third Team has improved.
More Indiana Pacers: Rick Carlisle Reacts to Thomas Bryant Being Starter for Pacers
Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, New York Knicks All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, Boston Celtics All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, Milwaukee Bucks All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James all seem pretty much guaranteed to earn All-NBA honors this year — provided they can stay healthy, at least.
Outside of that group, however, there are opportunities for their fellow All-Stars, like Siakam, to make the cut. The rest of Siakam's fellow All-Stars — excluding Wembanyama — could all have a shot, but the 26 players who were honored this season will be competing for just 15 All-NBA spots in the spring.
This year, Siakam is averaging 20.7 points on .526/.408/.777 shooting splits, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Pacers, who at 30-23 are currently a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. As the best player on an elite squad, he has a good shot to make the grade.
More Indiana Pacers:
NBA Insider Considers Pacers Major Threat to Celtics' Chances to Repeat
Top 3 Buyout Candidates for Pacers Following Trade Deadline
For all the latest news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, stay tuned to Pacers On SI.