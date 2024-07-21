Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and Team USA survive a tight game vs South Sudan
Tyrese Haliburton and Team USA survived a tough battle with South Sudan on Saturday in London to remain undefeated during the USA Basketball Showcase.
It wasn't easy. The only success for the United States in the first half came in the opening minutes, when they raced ahead with an 8-0 run. LeBron James cut to the rim to open the scoring, and they pushed hard early.
But South Sudan changed everything in O2 Arena at the moment. They went on an 11-5 run to cut the lead down to two, and the United States struggled for much of the rest of the first half. Their threes weren't falling, and they couldn't string together stops.
With 4:13 to go in the first quarter, Team USA led 16-13. At the time, the second unit, including Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, entered the game. He joined Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, and Jayson Tatum.
South Sudan quickly went on a 5-0 run to take an 18-16 lead. They then extended that edge to 23-18 — they were hitting shots from deep and crashing the offensive glass in a way that disrupted the USA's flow.
The South Sudan lead was down to 26-24 after one quarter. Haliburton had not registered a stat at the time. But the underdogs were on fire to open the second quarter and went on a quick 8-0 burst. They were tearing up the United States defense.
As Team USA surged for a bit after falling behind by 10, Haliburton registered his first stat with an offensive rebound. It helped the red, white, and blue keep some balance during a good stretch. He left the game with just that one offensive rebound later in the second quarter, and South Sudan outscored Team USA by 12 with Indiana's star on the court in that span.
After the 8-0 start, South Sudan went on a 43-20 run. They were cruising. Every time the United States would have a short burst, they would answer. It was 58-44 in favor of South Sudan at halftime. Haliburton had one rebound and a missed layup in the first half.
Because of their poor start, Team USA opened the second half with a different unit on the floor. Derrick White, Davis, Adebayo, Tatum, and Edwards were on the hardwood to begin the third quarter in a search for answers.
That group did well and made it a close game halfway through the third frame. South Sudan's grip on the game was getting weaker as the star power for Team USA took over. Their defense looked stronger in the second half.
Trailing 68-60, the United States brought their starters back in. James was playing well, as was Boston Celtics star Jrue Holiday. After an 11-0 burst, Team USA was able to tie the game at 76.
They kept pushing and led by five after three quarters. It was a 37-18 third period for the favorites, and they just needed one more quarter to put the game away.
Despite good play to open the fourth frame, South Sudan kept their foot on the gas offensively and continued to shoot well. They narrowed the USA lead to one at 91-90 about halfway through the final period.
The United States expanded that lead in the ensuing stretch. Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis were crucial in the second half, and with 2:54 to go, Team USA led by seven. Haliburton had not played since his early stint to that point.
That seven-point edge remained with 100 seconds to go, but South Sudan kept fighting. They canned a three with 1:30 to go to pull within four, setting up an epic ending to a terrific game.
The South Sudanese side scored again with just under 50 seconds to go, then got a stop. With 20 seconds left, JT Thor from the Charlotte Hornets hit a triple that gave South Sudan a 100-99 lead.
James, though, stepped up for Team USA with eight seconds remaining.
South Sudan got a good look on their final possession, but it didn't fall. Team USA survived with a 101-100 win, improving to 4-0 in their pre-Olympic exhibitions.
Haliburton finished with one offensive rebound. James led the way with 25 points. Carlik Jones, who has been with the Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, and Dallas Mavericks, had a triple double for South Sudan.
Team USA finishes the USA Basketball Showcase on Monday against Germany in London. Former MVP Kevin Durant, who has been practicing and warming up for games, could return at the time and move Haliburton's spot in the rotation.
- Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman says opportunity to develop was key in his free agency decision. CLICK HERE.
- Rim pressure and comfort help Johnny Furphy have best game yet in summer league for the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin close to being cleared for contact after shoulder injury. CLICK HERE.
- Enrique Freeman is impressing many for the Indiana Pacers in summer league with hustle, smiles, and rebounding. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers