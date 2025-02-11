Is Myles Turner Playing vs Knicks? Pacers Release Full Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers are looking for a bounce-back win after an embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. In that game, they let Austin Reaves score 45 points on them while they lost.
What made matters worse is that the Lakers didn't have LeBron James or Luka Doncic available for that game. There's no reason that the Pacers should have allowed the Lakers to win as easily as they did.
Indiana is hoping to change the result on Tuesday night against New York. The Knicks are the team directly ahead of them in the standings. They are third, while the Pacers are fourth.
Myles Turner was not available for that game against the Lakers. He missed the game because of a cervical strain.
That cervical strain happened in the game against the Clippers on Thursday in the first quarter, and he missed the rest of that game as well. It's clear that they miss him when he's not on the floor.
Ahead of the matchup against the Knicks, Turner had been listed as questionable due to that cervical strain. Indiana needs him back as soon as possible.
Unfortunately, that won't happen Tuesday. Or even this week.
Per head coach Rick Carlisle, Turner will be sidelined through this weekend's impending All-Star break.
Right now, the Pacers are 4.5 games behind the Knicks for third in the Eastern Conference standings. If they want to have any shot of catching them, they have to win this game.
This is also a nationally televised game for the second time in a row. The last nationally televised game didn't go well against the Lakers, so they are hoping to have a different result.
Having Turner back would certainly help them. Each of the last two games has shown why the Pacers decided not to trade Turner.
Turner is extremely valuable to what the Pacers like to do on the offensive end of the court. There won't be any centers available in the free agent market who does what he does at a higher level.
Turner has also been able to stay healthy for most of each of the last two years. That was an issue for most of his career.
So far this season, Turner is averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
