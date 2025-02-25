Pacers Fans Suing Patrick Beverley and Bucks Over Playoff Altercation
The Indiana Pacers took care of the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs last year. A rivalry was developed between these two franchises after multiple incidents throughout the season.
While the Bucks didn't have Giannis Antetokounmpo for the entire series, the Pacers played well. They make no apologies for the Bucks not having their best player in the series.
Indiana would go on to make the Eastern Conference Finals while the Bucks were left licking their wounds. In the elimination game that sent Milwaukee home, there was a very ugly incident at the end of the game.
In Game 6, Patrick Beverley got into an altercation with a fan behind the Bucks bench. He actually fired a basketball at them twice, which earned him a suspension if he were to sign with another team for this season.
It was also a matter that the Indianapolis Police Department investigated for possible charges to be filed. While no charges were filed, Beverley's trouble involved with this incident is not over.
Two Pacers fans have decided to sue him and the Milwaukee Bucks over the incident. They are claiming that despite actions by Beverley they were asked to leave the game and were caused emotional distress due to the incident.
Beverley responded to the incident on X, claiming that the suit is not fair in a post that has since been deleted. He will now have to deal with more consequences for his actions.
No team wanted to sign Beverley after this incident. This was the last game that he has played in the NBA. He signed with a team in Israel for this year.
Beverley has since left that Israeli team and is not currently playing basketball. It seems unlikely that he will find himself back in the NBA after this ugly incident.
It remains to be seen what will come from this lawsuit, but the Bucks will have to deal with this distraction as they are trying to catch the Pacers in the Eastern Conference standings.
In his NBA career, Beverley averaged 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
