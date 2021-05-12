Pacers' Starting Lineup Against 76ers
The Indiana Pacers host the 76ers in a vital game on Tuesday evening.
The Indiana Pacers will need to finish the season strong to maintain their place in the NBA's new play-in tournament and keep home-court for the first game.
As of right now, they have a half-game lead over the Washington Wizards and a three-game lead over the Chicago Bulls in the standings.
On Tuesday night against the 76ers, they are currently 5.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel.
However, they will not have to deal with Joel Embiid, who is out (illness). The post of Embiid's status can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The entire starting lineup for the Pacers can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA, and more on the game can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS GET MUCH NEEDED VICTORY: The Pacers beat the Cavs 111-102 on Monday night in Cleveland, and the win had them regain the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference after the Wizards fell to the Hawks in Atlanta on the same night. CLICK HERE.