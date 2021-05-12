Pacers' Starting Lineup Against 76ers

The Indiana Pacers will need to finish the season strong to maintain their place in the NBA's new play-in tournament and keep home-court for the first game.

As of right now, they have a half-game lead over the Washington Wizards and a three-game lead over the Chicago Bulls in the standings.

On Tuesday night against the 76ers, they are currently 5.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel.

However, they will not have to deal with Joel Embiid, who is out (illness). The post of Embiid's status can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The entire starting lineup for the Pacers can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA, and more on the game can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball