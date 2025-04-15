Pacers to Face Bucks Without Superstar Damian Lillard
The Indiana Pacers will open their playoff run against the Milwaukee Bucks, who will be without one of their key stars, Damian Lillard.
Lillard, sidelined for nearly a month due to a blood clot in his right calf, is expected to miss the beginning of the series—a significant blow to Milwaukee as they look to navigate the early games without their All-Star guard.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared via X.
Lillard last played on March 18. Charania added he's making progress and is set to increase his basketball activity this week.
Bucks general manager Jon Horst shared a statement on Lillard's progress.
“Damian’s most recent weekly scan shows that his injury has significantly improved, which will enable him to move ahead safely with increased basketball activity,” Horst said in a statement. “Damian’s health remains our No. 1 priority. We have followed strict protocols and will continue to do so. We are pleased with the positive news about Damian’s progress.”
Nonetheless, the Bucks are confident that Lillard will be back sometime in the playoffs, but it is a guarantee that he will be out for Game 1 of the series. The Pacers will host the Bucks on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a 1 p.m. ET tip-off.
Lillard has been great for the Bucks this season, his second in Milwaukee. While that is the case, injuries have certainly hampered Milwaukee. Lillard missed two games in last year's playoffs against Indiana due to an Achilles injury he suffered during Game 3.
It is like Deja Vu for the Bucks and Pacers, who will again meet in the first round of the playoffs.
The Pacers will look for the same result no matter who is out there for the Bucks.
Indiana enters this series as the favorite to win the series at 55.5 percent, according to CBS Sports.
Indiana, on the other hand, is as healthy as a team can be to start the playoffs. The Pacers may have struggled against the Bucks this season, recording a 1-3 record; however, anything can happen with the playoffs being a different beast.
The Pacers have a high-rolling offense, and they'll look to run the Bucks off the floor, especially since Milwaukee is an older team.
