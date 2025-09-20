Pacers Tried to Trade for Guard Before Nets Made Deal: Report
The Indiana Pacers will have a new-look backcourt this season without Tyrese Haliburton available for the entire season. He will miss all of the 2025-26 season with a torn Achilles.
Because of that, the Pacers have tried to figure out the correct combination for the backcourt this year. They will move Andrew Nembhard to the starting point guard spot.
Indiana also looked at making a move for another guard, but was ultimately beaten out by the Brooklyn Nets as they considered dealing for Kobe Bufkin.
The Indiana Pacers Tried To Make a Deal For Kobe Bufkin
According to a report from Hoops Rumors, the Pacers tried to make a deal for Bufkin before he was sent to the Nets. Ultimately, he was sent to Brooklyn instead.
The Pacers decided not to make a more competitive offer for him. He is a shooting guard, so he would likely have been brought off the bench with the Pacers had they actually gotten him.
Instead, the Pacers will go into this season with Bennedict Mathurin as the starting shooting guard and Ben Sheppard as the likely backup. Bufkin will now play with the Nets instead.
The Pacers feel good about their shooting guard depth, but the point guard depth is clearly going to be an issue for them this year. Adding Bufkin would have given them some more flexibility.
Ultimately, Brooklyn made a more compelling offer from the Hawks' perspective. Indiana likely won't make a move for the backcourt unless things are really bad before the trade deadline.
The Pacers Will Likely Keep The Backcourt Rotation The Same
Indiana is likely going to keep their backcourt rotation the same. They feel good about the guys they have, since most of these guys were on the roster for the run to the 2025 NBA Finals.
If there is an issue, the trade deadline could be when they make a move. Regardless, this is a roster that looks pretty set as they move into a new season.
Last season, Bufkin averaged 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in just ten games played for the Hawks. He shot 38.3 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
