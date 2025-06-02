Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Can Silence Doubters in NBA Finals Against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Indiana Pacers are set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder for the NBA Championship, pitting two small markets against each other.
The NBA Finals will feature a battle between two of the brightest stars in the league, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Both players have completely different play-style, with Gilgeous-Alexander attacking the basket and being more of a scorer, while Haliburton does more play-making through ball movement and reading the defense.
They fulfill the role that their teams need: Gilgeous-Alexander provides offense for an amazing defensive team, while Haliburton leads a potent offense that can score in various different ways.
This clash is easily the most exciting single match-up in the series.
In a story previewing the NBA finals, ESPN's Kevin Pelton highlighted the fascinating matchup.
"Gilgeous-Alexander and Haliburton succeed offensively in wildly different fashions. The MVP has never averaged more than this season's 6.4 assists per game; but he led the NBA by scoring 32.7 points per game, the sixth-highest average all time for a full-time point guard," Pelton wrote in his article.
"Meanwhile, Haliburton is the ultimate table setter, having led the league in assists per game in 2023-24 at 10.9 and finishing third this season at 9.2. Haliburton is a dangerous scorer too, having topped 30 points twice in the conference finals, but he is capable of dominating a game without scoring 20.
As the MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander represents a true superstar who has now garnered heaps of national attention. Haliburton, for as well as he has played, is not the same caliber of star, often being regarded as overrated.
Haliburton was a member of the gold medal-winning Olympic team that played in Paris, though he got headlines for all the wrong reasons since the national media spoke about how little playing time the Pacers star got.
Heading into the season, he had a lot to prove, and Haliburton has quieted a lot of doubters with undeniable playoff success.
There are still plenty doubters out there still, though winning the title against the reigning MVP would truly put Haliburton on the map.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Mocks Knicks With Epic Video After NBA Finals Berth
Pacers' Pascal Siakam Sends 7-Word Message to Fans After NBA Finals Clinch
Pacers' Pascal Siakam Admits 'I'm Not The Guy' During MVP Speech
Gilbert Arenas Takes Major Shot at Pacers Star Amid Playoffs
Surprising East Rival Expected to Pursue Pacers' Myles Turner: Report
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.