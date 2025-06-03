Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Biggest Reason For NBA Finals Berth
The Indiana Pacers are looking to win their first NBA championship. After winning multiple ABA titles, they haven't been able to recreate the same success in their NBA history.
Indiana has only made the Finals once in their NBA history, falling to the Lakers in six games back in 2000. 25 years later, a new crop of Pacers has led the team to the Finals.
Tyrese Haliburton is the leader of the team and is their best player. While Pascal Siakam is the most consistent player that the Pacers have, Haliburton's ceiling is higher.
Following the victory in the Eastern Conference Finals, Haliburton revealed why he believes the Pacers were able to earn a trip to the NBA Finals, and it has nothing to do with their elite offense.
Haliburton thinks that the defense they have been playing is the biggest reason why the Pacers are playing for an NBA title. They really turned their defense around after January 1st.
After the All-Star break, the Pacers had the eighth-best defense in the league. While it hasn't been quite as strong in the playoffs, they have made timely stops.
Playing against the Thunder is going to be an entirely different animal. They have been the best team in the NBA all season long. Defending them is going to be tough.
Haliburton is likely going to be guarding Lu Dort on defense, which isn't an easy matchup. Dort is much bigger than him, so he could back him down in the post.
If the Pacers are going to win the title, they have to be able to slow down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He is the MVP of the league for a reason, so it's not going to be easy.
Indiana is a really good team. How well they are able to implement their style of offense is going to go a long way in determining if the team is going to win the title.
Slowing down the Thunder on defense is going to be key, as well. They love to play fast, just like the Pacers do. Whichever team can slow the other down will win the championship.
