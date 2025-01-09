Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner in Danger of Missing Warriors Clash
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Golden State Warriors on Friday as they look to keep the winning ways going strong. However, they may be without a few key players for this game.
Both Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner have been listed as questionable for the game. Haliburton has been trying to give it a go but said that he hasn't been moving around that well. Turner has also been dealing with an ankle injury that could sideline him for this game.
If either or both of these two players can't go, it would leave Indiana with a big hole in their rotation. Haliburton is the best player on the Pacers and they likely would have a lot of trouble if he couldn't go.
The hope is that the two players can play against Golden State and help Indiana continue to push forward. The Pacers currently sit with a record of 20-18 after battling back from a poor start to the season.
Turner missed the last game against the Bulls but Indiana was able to overcome his absence due to a strong game from Thomas Bryant. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about the impact that Bryant had on the game.
"He was great," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said of Bryant. "He played efficient. He played smart. He seemed to always be in the right place at the right time. He had a couple of important putbacks in key moments of the game. He brings a real positive energy just as a person out there too along with being a heck of a player. ... I don't know that we win the game without him."
Bryant scored 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range. He also grabbed eight rebounds and two steals to help the Pacers get the victory.
If Turner can't go, Bryant would be called upon once again to step up. Since being acquired from the Miami Heat, Bryant has given this team a big boost in the frontcourt.
Even Haliburton weighed in on his performance, praising the veteran big man for his strong play.
“Give me 12 Thomas Bryants in the fact of just his energy and willingness to do the right things,” Haliburton said.
We should know the status of both Haliburton and Turner as the game gets closer to tip-off.
