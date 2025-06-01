Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Mocks Knicks With Epic Video After NBA Finals Berth
The Indiana Pacers are heading to their second NBA Finals appearance in their franchise history.
The Pacers took care of business against their longtime rivals, the New York Knicks. Despite coming into the series as underdogs, Indiana left little doubt about who the better team was. They didn’t just survive — they asserted themselves as a legitimate force, proving they belong among the league’s elite.
Now, they are only four wins away from their first title ever. It won’t be easy, and they have until Thursday to get things going. In the meantime, the Pacers are having fun, including their star guard, Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton is still having fun from Saturday night. On Sunday, he posted a video on X, trolling the Knicks with the song “I Run N.Y.” by New York-based rapper 50 Cent.
Haliburton had himself a great Eastern Conference Finals. While he didn’t win Eastern Conference Finals MVP, he was spectacular, averaging 21.0 points per game, 10.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.5 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range in 36.8 minutes of action over six games.
Pascal Siakam received five votes, narrowly edging out Haliburton, who finished with four.
Over the course of the six-game series, Siakam averaged 24.8 points, five rebounds, 3.5 assists, and just one turnover per game, while shooting an efficient 52.3 percent from the field. Haliburton wasn’t far behind, putting up solid numbers that were good enough to earn him conference finals MVP.
Both stars delivered in Game 6 when it mattered most — Siakam dropped a game-high 31 points, while Haliburton turned in a stellar performance of his own with 21 points and 13 assists.
Haliburton’s best game came in Game 4, when he finished with a triple-double: 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds and four steals with zero turnovers. It was a complete game for the two-time All-Star and essentially put the series to bed.
Haliburton and the Pacers will now have their toughest test of the playoffs, as they get ready to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder and Pacers have been two of the hottest teams since the calendar turned to 2025; however, only one will come out victorious.
