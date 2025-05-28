Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Was Hyped for Dad’s Return But This Guest Meant More
The Indiana Pacers got an all-time game from their superstar point guard. Tyrese Haliburton put up stats that no one in the history of the league has ever made in a playoff game.
Haliburton had 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, four steals, and zero turnovers. That's something that no one has ever come close to putting together in a playoff game.
Game 4 is the first playoff game that Haliburton was able to play in front of his dad since that unfortunate incident that he had with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first round.
Read more: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Hit With Major Criticism Despite Monster Game 4
Haliburton was happy to have his dad back in the building for a game at home, but he was more excited to have another guest sitting courtside for this game.
Haliburton was happy to see Triple H in the building. As everyone knows, Haliburton is a massive wrestling fan, and he has participated in a few events.
The Pacers don't get a ton of celebrities to come to games like the Knicks do. It's cool when they do have certain celebrities in the building when the stakes get high.
Perhaps the Pacers should pay for Triple H to be at all of their games from now on. If Haliburton is going to play that well when he is there, they should seriously consider it.
Things are not going to be easy for the Pacers moving forward. They now have the daunting task of closing out the Knicks on the road in Madison Square Garden.
More Pacers news: Pacers Fan Who Was Harassed in New York Receives Massive Welcome Ahead of Game 4
Indiana closed out the Cavaliers on the road in five games, so it's something they are comfortable doing. Offensively, they continue to play excellent basketball.
Aaron Nesmith was able to play great on a sprained ankle, so he should be good to go for Game 5 as well. Ideally, the Pacers win that game so that they can get some rest before the NBA Finals.
Haliburton seems like he can play three games in three days. His energy continues to be infectious for the rest of the team during this incredible run.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers Could be Giannis Antetokounmpo Destination for One Big Reason
Former Pacers All-Star Fires Off Hilarious Jab at Shaquille O’Neal
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.