Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Has Received Advice From Unlikely All-Star During Playoffs
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is leading the team into the heart of an intense Eastern Conference Semi-Final series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the Pacers holding a 2-1 advantage after three games, but the Cavs are not backing down without a fight.
As the leader of the team, Haliburton faces significant pressure while working to establish himself at the highest level of NBA stardom.
More Pacers News: Pacers' Pascal Siakam All But Guarantees Game 4 Win For Indiana
In these challenging times, Haliburton has been able to rely on Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid for guidance on managing all the talk surrounding an NBA series.
“Haliburton credits Embiid and Tatum for ‘keeping it 100’ conversations that helped him build that immunity to rejection," The Athletic's Jared Weiss reported in a feature story about Haliburton.
"Embiid, who has been subject to ridicule as he fails to stay healthy, has been texting with Haliburton throughout the postseason, imploring him to shoot the ball more.”
Embiid is among the NBA's most discussed players, both positively and negatively, thanks to his vibrant personality and behavior on and off the court.
He also plays for Philadelphia, known for having one of the most passionate fanbases in the league, which can be harsh on their own players.
Haliburton was voted the most overrated player in the NBA in an anonymous poll conducted among players this year and was infamously left on the bench for most of the Paris Olympics last year.
He has faced intense scrutiny all season, despite being one of the league's brightest stars for years, recognized as an excellent offensive creator and leader for a consistently playoff-contending team.
More Indiana Pacers News: Myles Turner Shockingly Admits NBA Fans Don't Watch Pacers
The spotlight is once again on Haliburton following a lackluster Game 3 performance, where he played 30 minutes, scored only four points, and recorded five assists.
He will need to depend on his support network to navigate the backlash he is experiencing so that he can perform better in Game 4.
At his best, Haliburton can absolutely carry and will his team to victory. He will need to do so once again in Game 4, ensuring the team secures home-court advantage and prevents the Cavs from gaining more momentum.
The NBA Playoffs are where legacies are made and stars become superstars; Tyrese Haliburton has the chance to enter the top echelon of basketball players with strong, fearless performances to close the series.
If he misses his opportunity, Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell will gladly step up to the plate and deliver.
More Indiana Pacers News:Pacers Have Massive Advantage in Postseason They Didn't Have Last Year
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers