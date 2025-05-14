Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Is Becoming Elite Playoff Performer
The Indiana Pacers are moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year. They do so by taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers in just five games.
Taking down the number-one seed in the East is extremely impressive. They have now made the Eastern Conference Finals as a six-seed and a four-seed in consecutive seasons, becoming the first team in NBA history to do so while being a three-seed or lower.
A big reason why they were able to accomplish that feat is because of the play of Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton is becoming a true superstar in the league.
Haliburton is proving to be one of the best postseason performers in the NBA. In the closeout game against the Cavs, he had 31 points, six rebounds, and eight assists while making 6/10 from beyond the three-point arc.
Haliburton's stats in closeout games for the Pacers are quite remarkable. He's never lost with an opportunity to close out an opponent.
Despite the fact that his own peers voted him as the most overrated player in the league, Haliburton is still playing basketball. The Pacers are one of the final four teams left in the league.
It's not just Haliburton making threes and his passing that makes him so good. His ability to drive into the lane and carve up the defense opens up opportunities for his teammates, too.
Once Haliburton starts hitting threes, teams have to crowd him at the top of the arc. Then, he can blow by them and either finish at the rim or spray to an open shooter.
The Pacers will take on the winner of the Knicks and the Celtics in the other series in the East. It looks extremely likely that Indiana will take on New York for the second year in a row.
Last year, the Pacers won a Game 7 in Madison Square Garden, blowing out the Knicks to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. They won't have home-court advantage again in the next series, but that doesn't matter to them.
So far this postseason, Haliburton is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. He is shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three.
Rick Carlisle Admits Nobody Believes in Pacers
