Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Joins Film, Hip Hop Stars in New Campaign
The Indiana Pacers have had Tyrese Haliburton turn into one of the best players in the league. He showed during last year's run to the Finals that he is certainly a superstar who deserves credit.
Unfortunately, Haliburton's popularity might take a slight hit next year when he's not on the court. He'll miss all of next season due to the torn Achilles he suffered in Game 7 of the Finals.
Right now, his popularity is still pretty high. In fact, he is starting to star in national campaigns for products, which is a sign that he's a global star.
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Stars in National Campaign
Haliburton is participating in a new campaign with Movado. He is starring in the campaign along with other globally famous people, including Ludacris, Jessica Alba, and Christian McCaffrey.
For those who don't know, Movado is a watch company. He is now recognizable enough that he was put into a national campaign. That's what happens when he helps lead the Pacers to the Finals for the first time in 25 years.
Indiana is not usually a market for global superstars, at least on the basketball side of things. Peyton Manning was one of the most famous players in the world when he was with the Colts.
Reggie Miller was the closest player that the Pacers had to a global superstar when he was with the team, but even he hasn't reached the level that Haliburton seems to be reaching outside of basketball.
The Pacers Have a Shot to Make Tyrese Haliburton Even More Famous
If Haliburton is able to lead the Pacers to a championship sometime soon, he will be even more famous as an athlete. He will be the best player on a championship team, which he almost was last year.
The focus for him is to rehab his injury the best he can so that he returns fully healthy and ready to go. He is the present and the future of the Pacers, so they want him to be ready to go for years to come.
Last year, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
