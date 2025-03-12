Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Responds to Triple H Following Game Winner in Custom-WWE
The Indiana Pacers participated and won in arguably the game of the year on Tuesday night when they defeated their division rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks.
It came in spectacular fashion thanks to their star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton hit arguably the shot of the year, a three-pointer that turned into a four-point play to give the Pacers the lead with three seconds left and, ultimately, the win.
The NBA and sports world were buzzing over the shot, including legendary wrestler Triple H. After the game, Triple H reacted to Halburton's game-winner, saying it must have been the shoes.
Haliburton didn't take long to respond to the legendary wrestler tweeting, "And if you don’t like that… We got 2 words for ya!!!!"
Triple H said it must have been the shoes because Haliburton was sporting custom WWE shoes. The two-time All-Star debuted his Puma All-Pro NITRO PE "DX," inspired by Triple H.
After the game, Haliburton spoke about the shot to propel his team to the win.
“It feels good,” he said on TNT. “We struggled to make shots all night, I missed some big ones down the stretch, made some boneheaded plays. It’s only right that that one falls.”
Haliburton is a longtime WWE fan who has been present at multiple WWE events in recent years. Not only has he gone to the shows, but he has also participated in them.
Haliburton was spotted on SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in June. He had a run-in with Knicks star Jalen Brunson just weeks after his Pacers eliminated the Knicks in the semifinal round of the 2024 playoffs.
Haliburton didn't have the best of games. He finished with 14 points and 10 assists in the win for the Pacers. The 25-year-old shot 5-of-12 from the field, along with three rebounds and two steals. That three-pointer was just his second made shot from behind the arc all night.
Pacers All-Star forward Pascal Siakam led the team in scoring with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field.
It wasn't a perfect game for the Pacers; however, their star players made the right plays, hit timely shots, and snapped their three-game losing streak.
The Pacers now hold a 36-28 record and are locked in a battle for the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. c
