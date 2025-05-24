Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Says Olympics Sparked Playoff Run
Tyrese Haliburton's status as one of the best point guards in the NBA should not be questioned.
The star guard has been integral in leading the Indiana Pacers to a 2-0 lead over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Much has been made about his reported 'overrated' nature courtesy of an anonymous poll done by fellow NBA peers.
Read more: Pacers' Aaron Nesmith Called 'Second Coming of Steph Curry'
Having said that, no one can discount Haliburton's ability as a clutch player — and more so as one of the most clutch players in the game today. All players look for things to motivate them when competing at the highest level. Haliburton is no exception to the rule.
As an example, his inability to get on the floor for Team USA's gold medal-winning squad at the last Olympics ultimately proved to be great for his career.
Speaking to ESPN's Jamal Collier, Haliburton called it an "ego check" when recalling the fact that he sparingly played on the Olympic team.
"[Haliburton] logged 26 minutes in the tournament, the fewest on the team, and did not play in either the semifinal or final. Haliburton saw the jokes online and publicly embraced them, even posting a picture of himself with his gold medal on social media with a dig at his lack of playing time."
In reference to jokes being made about his lack of participation on social media, Haliburton remembered thinking, "I'm getting clowned. How do I respond?"
Haliburton played in only three Team USA games (the least of any player on the team). In those games, he averaged only 8.7 minutes per contest. This included 2.7 points per game and 0.7 assists per contest. It had to have been a personal blow, considering he is a two-time All-Star as well as a two-time All-NBA selection.
Despite the rough time with the team, Haliburton fueled himself to become one of the best guards in the Eastern Conference. The record speaks for itself, and his role as the straw that stirs the proverbial drink for this offense is vital. Haliburton's fingertips are all over this scheme, from involving teammates, pushing the tempo, and also scoring when isolating for himself.
The ultimate 'prove himself' test could come in the NBA Finals should the Pacers square off versus the defensive juggernaut that is the Oklahoma City Thunder.
More Pacers news: Stephen A Smith Still Disrespecting Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton After Game 1
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.