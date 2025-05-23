Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Ties Kobe Bryant in Epic Postseason Record
Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton is proving to everyone that he is that dude.
The Iowa State product continues to be a force down the stretch in big games. Wednesday's performance at Madison Square Garden is the stuff that legends are made of. His game-tying shot as time expired ultimately propelled his team to overtime, where the Pacers took over and stole Game 1 from right under the New York Knicks and their raucous crowd.
Haliburton calmly took the ball up court on the final possession in regulation. He evaded a defender before getting into the lane. Pivoting on that decision, he then dribbled the ball back to the three-point line before launching a shot that bounced straight up in the air off the heel of the rim before gently falling through the net for the tie.
With the shot, Haliburton has joined the late Kobe Bryant for the third-most game-tying or go-ahead field goals in the playoffs with five seconds or less in a fourth quarter/overtime period (four). He only trails LeBron James (8) and — ironically enough — Reggie Miller (5). This stat is specifically bracketed by the time frame of happening since 1997.
Haliburton often fails to get the praise he deserves. As the maestro of Indiana's high-octane offense, the Wisconsin native has made two All-Star appearances. Even then, media pundits, even as recently as this week, fail to see him as a superstar. In an anonymous vote taken by The Athletic this past April, Haliburton was voted as the most overrated player in the league by his peers.
All of this is fueling Haliburton into becoming not only one of the best point guards in the game, but also one of the most clutch players regardless of position.
As the clip shows above, he's proven consistently to be a player the Pacers can lean on in pressure-packed situations. Demonstrating a cool yet confident disposition, Haliburton has continued to make clutch shot after clutch shot when asked to do so.
Being in the same basketball conversation as James, Bryant, and Miller in any situation is a good thing. For Haliburton, he's on the cusp of taking the Pacers to their first Finals appearance since playing Bryant and the Lakers 25 years ago.
