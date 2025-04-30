Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Trolls NBA Player Ballot After Playoff Win
The Indiana Pacers pulled off the improbable win on Tuesday night, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the first round to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
The series win wasn't the part that shocked many folks, but how they did it, specifically in Game 5 in overtime. The Pacers were down seven with 39 seconds left in the match, then Indiana turned it on.
They recorded nine points in the last few seconds to win, and much of it is thanks to their All-Star guard, Tyrese Haliburton.
The two-time All-Star may not have had his best game, but he delivered when it mattered most. After the game and the rest of the drama that eluded afterward, Haliburton took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to take a massive shot at the anonymous NBA player poll that dubbed him as the most overrated player in the league.
"Overrate THAT," wrote Haliburton.
In a recent poll conducted by The Athletic, the star point guard received the most votes as the most overrated player in the league.
Haliburton received more than 14 percent of the vote, topping the list. Coming in second was Rudy Gobert, who earned 10 percent.
Whatever one thinks about Haliburton, he has proven to be a key piece to a championship-level team. Although his performance late in the game wasn't the best, he led his team to victory the best way he knew how.
Overall, Haliburton finished the game with a team-high 26 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the field, a team-high nine assists, five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in 42 minutes of action.
The 25-year-old floor general is once again guiding the Pacers into the second round of the playoffs, marking back-to-back seasons with postseason success. He’ll now aim to push Indiana one step further, with hopes of securing a return trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The road there won't be easy, as they will take on their division foes and the best team in the East, the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers, who are coming off a sweep of the Miami Heat in their series.
